Ferris State Professor Creates Adapter to Connect Glasses, Cochlear Implants

A professor at Ferris State University created a device that could make life easier for people who have cochlear implants and wear glasses.

Daniel Taylor, along with an engineering tech student created an adapter that connects eye glasses with a cochlear implant processor.

Taylor got the idea after seeing someone fitted with sunglasses with Bluetooth speakers.

This work was also personal for Taylor, whose three year old son has cochlear implants.

“So to know that this little annoyance, they may not be a big deal when you have the condition, but when you’re dealing with this day in and day out, it’s a big deal. To know that this little annoyance is going to be something that maybe we can make a little more convenient not just for him, but for people all over the country and possibly all over the world,” said Taylor.

The patent for the adapter is pending and could be rolling for people to start using in the next month.