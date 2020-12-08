Detroit Election Advisor Testifies at Senate Oversight Committee Hearing

Michigan lawmakers continue to fight over the state’s election results.

They’re hearing testimony from a senior election advisor and other people who were at the TCF Center on Election Day.

It’s been over a month now since President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.

Chris Thomas, Detroit’s election advisor, testified Tuesday.

The hearing comes after President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani delivered testimony on Michigan’s election results.

But unlike in that hearing, lawmakers are making witnesses take an oath before testifying.

During his testimony, Thomas said there were mistakes but no fraud in this year’s elections.

It’s important to note there has been no widespread voter fraud in any states’ election results.

Tuesday’s hearing will not overturn Michigan’s results as they have been certified by the board of canvassers.