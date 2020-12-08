Christmas Art Easel Kit Give Away from ArtBright

ArtBright is hosting a Christmas Art Easel Kit Give-Away on Friday, December 18, 2020, for a limited number of local families that are in financial need and impacted by COVID-19.

Each Art Easel Kit contains supplies to make one art easel, an art caddy, and a sampler pack of Crayola art materials. Families are asked to read the Art Easel Kit Give Away event details that are posted on ArtBright’s Facebook page. Qualified and interested families can send a private message to ArtBright Admin through the Facebook page here.

ArtBright is a local peer to peer resource that distributes free art kits to families of and organizations that work with disabled individuals and vulnerable youth so they may experience growth and healing through the arts.

