Catholic Schools Sue to Reopen In-Person Classes

Non-public schools across the state are suing to reopen in-person classes for high school students. They say they’re unable to provide their students with religious teachings and activities and it’s violating their constitutional rights.

Executive Director with the Michigan Association of Nonpublic Schools, Brian Broderick says it’s unfair other institutions are allowed to stay open. “You can’t go to a religious high school but you can go to the shopping mall,” he said. “You can go get a tattoo. You can go get your hair cut. These secular conveniences are allowed but the practice of your religion is not.”

There are over 400 non-public schools that are a part of the association, including Saint Mary Cathedral School in Gaylord. Superintendent Michael Buell says they’re ready to welcome back their high school students safely. “We’re right in line with all of the good tactics that’s been recommended by the health department and certainly keeping our kids safe is goal number one,” he said.

Buell says there are components of a religious school that can only be done in person and virtual classes are not going to cut it. “There’s a power in redemption. There’s the joy of the gospel–the grace of Jesus Christ and that cannot be done via Zoom,” he said. “I think that the constitution protects us in a way that allows us to have the kids receive that.”

The suit against MDHHS Director Robert Gordon was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.