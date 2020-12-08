Blue Angels Scheduled to Fly in Traverse City for 2022
On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced their 2022 air show schedule and Traverse City made the list.
2022 will be their 76th air show season and they are scheduled to perform at 32 locations.
Along with Traverse City, Ypsilanti will also have shows from the Blue Angels.
For more information on upcoming shows, click here.
We are excited to announce our 2022 air show schedule at the virtual International Council of Air Shows…
Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Tuesday, December 8, 2020