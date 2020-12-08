Biden’s Nominations For The White House Coronavirus Task Force Team

The coronavirus will be the biggest challenge President-Elect Joe Biden will face as he takes office next month.

His transition team announced the people Biden wants as part of the new White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Biden announced some familiar faces with Dr. Anthony Fauci staying on the team as the Chief Medical Adviser.

He also announced Dr. Vivek Murthy will take the role of Surgeon General, a position he held under the Obama Administration.

His last pick named Rochelle Walensky, she will lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden says more appointments will be coming this week, including his nominee for Secretary of Defense. The nomination is expected to be announced on Friday.