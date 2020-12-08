Artist Profile: Katherine Corden

Her paintings resemble the stylings of classic artists such as Claude Monet and George Seurat. But, this Northern Michigan artist pulls from her own talents and her love of figures and nature. We learned more about Katherine Corden in this week’s Artist Profile.

Who are you?

“Most people know me by my maiden name which is Katherine Corden, and my business name. I grew up in Grosse Pointe Michigan, but I’ve traveled around the Midwest quite a bit. But, my husband and I moved back to Traverse City, about a year ago.”

How did you get started?

“Both my parents are very creative. My mom’s an art teacher. So, I’ve been creating art as far back as I can remember, and I started my art business about four years ago.”

What are your favorite mediums?

“I really enjoy using acrylic, which I think just suits my personality and attention span because it has a very fast dry time. I also use gouache and graphite, I just really like the extra texture and detail that it gives and helps me add a little more personality.”

What inspires you?

“I’m definitely inspired by where I live here in Northern Michigan. I think you’ll see that in my palette. I have a lot of colors drawn from the seasons and nature, and I’m definitely inspired by just the lifestyle of our community here in Northern Michigan. And so, I think a lot of people probably know my art for is my figure paintings and whether that’s like a fundamental figure study, or people in conversation, or people at the beach just enjoying Northern Michigan. So, I think you’ll definitely see that show up in my work.”

What do you hope people get from your pieces?

“I think my hope is always that people find some sort of connection with it, whether that’s because they see themselves, or someone they know someone in the paintings. Mine are more like a loose abstract style of thinking so I kind of like to focus more on the gestures of the figures and the colors and palate of the piece. So, a lot of times people will say like ‘oh my gosh this is my sister’, or. ‘that reminds me of my family trips to Northern Michigan’.

