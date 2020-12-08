Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Joplin, Edgar and Clarice

JOPLIN

EDGAR

CLARICE

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Joplin, Edgar and Clarice – just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Joplin.

She’s a Saint Bernard mix.

Joplin is the perfect pet for the winter, she loves the snow and cold.

She also loves to play especially if you toss her a tennis ball.

Joplin will give you affection and will cuddle up.

She’s probably best for a family that doesn’t have any other pets.

You can find Joplin at the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County in Big Rapids.

Next up, meet Edgar! He is a domestic short hair mix.

Edgar is a senior cat who enjoys napping and relaxing.

He would love to live out his golden years in a quiet home.

He would also be best as an indoor only cat.

You can meet Edgar at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Lastly we have Clarice, she is also a domestic short hair mix.

Clarice is just five months old and likes to spend her day playing.

She is also very curious and likes to use household items as toys.

As soon as you pick Clarice up she will begin purring away.

You can find Clarice at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.