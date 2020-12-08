100+ Women Who Care Selects Manistee County Child Advocacy Center for Quarterly Donation

The Manistee chapter of 100+ Women Who Care selected the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center for its quarterly donation.

100+ Women Who Care say they noticed an increased need for domestic abuse advocacy organizations amid the pandemic.

They donated to the women’s shelter CHOICES of Manistee County in July.

Now, they’re donating more than $7,000 to keep the child advocacy center operating.

The center’s executive director says these funds are crucial since they couldn’t hold fundraising events this year.

“We lost about $12,000 in projected income from fundraisers but with women who care that made up a large portion of that. Which was funds that are pretty critical to the services that we provide,” said Megan McCarthy, Executive Director.

The Manistee Child Advocacy Center will continue to offer its in person and tele-health services during the pandemic.