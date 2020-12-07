Whitmer Announces 12 Day Extension to ‘Three Week Pause’

The state’s epidemic order for a ‘Three Week Pause’ was set to end Tuesday night at midnight. That was until Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday afternoon, extending the order 12 more days.

When Governor Whitmer announced the ‘Three Week Pause,’ not many people expected it to stay at that number. It didn’t. Whitmer announced an extension of 12 days to the order. It’s extended until December 20.

“This has been a horrible year,” said Whitmer, “I mean it really has been a tough year for all of us.”

The tough year continues, the ‘Three Week Pause’ is being stretched to almost five.

“We’ve made progress during this three week pause,” said Whitmer, “Cases and mobility have started to level off.”

The three metrics the state says they are watching are case total, positivity rate and the hospital capacity. Cases have leveled off but the others are still high.

“So we are going to give it 12 more days,” said Whitmer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is still waiting to see if a Thanksgiving-related spike may come this week.

When the state does re-open, high school students will re-engage in person first. Followed by entertainment centers and theaters, without concession stands. One of the last sectors will be indoor dining of any kind.

“The numbers haven’t decreased that much and we’ve had a ‘Three Week Pause’ so could it possibly be that maybe the pause didn’t work?” said Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann, “I think our restaurants are in terrible shape.”

Whitmer was asked about the House Oversight Committee hearing with Rudy Giuliani last week, now that he has tested positive with COVID-19, and what people at that hearing should do. The state’s chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said that they should follow the state guidelines, which means they should be quarantined for at least 10 days after that event and get a negative COVID-19 test. Whitmer called the entire hearing ‘reckless’ and undermines the work that’s being done here in the state of Michigan.