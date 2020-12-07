Washington-Pittsburgh Game Unavailable on Local 32

Nichelle Hulka,

The NFL is having a doubleheader on Monday, but the Washington-Pittsburgh game will not be available on Local 32.

Due to NFL broadcast restrictions, Fox will only be allowed to show the game to about 40% of the country.

Fox will be airing the game on 71 of its affiliates, leaving many unable to watch.

