Washington-Pittsburgh Game Unavailable on Local 32

The NFL is having a doubleheader on Monday, but the Washington-Pittsburgh game will not be available on Local 32.

Due to NFL broadcast restrictions, Fox will only be allowed to show the game to about 40% of the country.

Fox will be airing the game on 71 of its affiliates, leaving many unable to watch.

The areas in red are currently slated to get WFT-Steelers on Fox on Monday. https://t.co/XEfUi7NCgZ pic.twitter.com/vGnbEdqpGA — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 3, 2020