Traverse City’s Safe Harbor Continues Day Shelter Operations

On Monday, the city commission in Traverse City approved the day shelter at Safe Harbor’s request to continue operations.

Many of the usual places people who are homeless go during the winter months aren’t able to open.

Safe Harbor says their volunteers have been operating the shelter Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to noon.

The chair of safe harbor says the combined efforts of goodwill, and local church volunteers have allowed them to run this day shelter.

“We had no idea how long we were gonna have to do this, and we really don’t want to run a day shelter. But until those other services are available again we probably need to,” said Mike McDonald, Chairperson.

