Traverse City Human Rights Commission Announces Recipient of Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award

An honor for a man who gives his time and energy to helping those in jail find a better way.

On Monday, the Human Rights Commission along with the Traverse City Board of Commissioners awarded Tom Bousamra the 2020 Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award.

Bousamra has volunteered as a Catholic Chaplain at the Grand Traverse County Jail for the past 34 years.

Through his organization, Before, During & After Incarceration he works to help inmates by teaching life skills classes, as well as mentoring.

After receiving the award Tom thanked those around him who also give their time and effort.

“I am so frequently in the company of caring people who freely give up their time and energy not just to serve some abstract ideal of community involvement or even compassion, but rather to help real people in real time,” said Bousamra.

The Human Rights Commission sent tom his plaque and plans on having a celebration when it is safe to do so.