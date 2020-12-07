TC Board of Commissioners Approve New Lease Space for Traverse City Whiskey

The Traverse City Board of Commissioners approved a year lease for new space for Traverse City Whiskey.

The space adjacent to their 14th Street tasting room will be converted into an outdoor dining space, in order to promote social distancing.

The mayor Pro Tem says accommodating at risk businesses will help allow them to get through this tough economic time.

“If there’s things we can do to help other businesses, if there’s things we can do to help, anyone in the city, to succeed right now, I think that is one of our top priorities. Obviously, because we only thrive if our businesses and our downtown thrive,” said Amy Shamroe, Mayor Pro Tem.

This lease will last for one year, and must abide by all neighborhood noise ordinances.