Standoff on Roof of Manistee Family Dollar Resolved Peacefully

A standoff on top of the Family Dollar in Manistee ended without anyone getting hurt.

Manistee police say it started just before 11 Sunday night at the Family Dollar.

That’s when others started hearing the man yell.

Once officers got there, they found out the man was a parole absconder.

Police say the man also threatened to kill officers on scene and might have been armed with a knife.

After refusing to get down from the roof of the store, the man was taken into custody by an emergency response team.

He has yet to be charged.