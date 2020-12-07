Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Asks for Encouraging Cards for Essential Workers

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is asking for cards of encouragement for some of their essential workers.

During the pandemic, the hospital has been cleaned and sanitized over and over again in order to keep patients, staff, and visitors safe.

The hospital is looking to recognize those who sometimes go unnoticed in the health care field like environmental service specialists, facilities teams, engineers, and HVAC experts.

