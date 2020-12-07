Restaurants Affected by Shutdown Extension with Christmas Around the Corner

Bars and restaurants are affected by the extension of the order, and it comes at a time when business is supposed to be booming.

The order extends the ban on dine-in service for another twelve days. That means take-out or outdoor dining are your options until the week of Christmas.

It’s not a total surprise to the industry – insiders say there have been negotiations over the length of the extension, or even the idea to make changes to seating capacity. But things will remain as-is until the 20th, and that’s going to be rough, according to Scott Newman-Bale with Short’s Brewing Company. “Especially going in to Christmas, going through the Christmas break, that’s when a lot of people make their money. I’m worried, not for myself, we’ll make it. Short’s will make it. I’m worried for a lot of my friends. I mean it’s just (that) a lot of them are reaching the end.”

Newman-Bale says a big challenge this time is the lack of state and federal aid for employees, and that’s a tough pill to swallow right before Christmas. “Inevitably we knew that was going to happen. It was just a case of how long for, and if there was any changes to the order. I think a lot of us were hoping for a small compromise, maybe 25% (capacity), but obviously we didn’t get it. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes negotiation, of just getting to something that everyone can live with.”

He adds, “People are hurting, hurting very badly. Going in to Christmas layoffs. It’s really a stressful time.” And Newman-Bale isn’t confident this is the last extension. “My gut is it’s going to be extended. My hope is we have some opening, maybe 25% capacity, a curfew. To allow for that through the Christmas season to see how things go. And obviously we’re all hoping for a successful vaccine launch.”