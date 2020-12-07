Remembering Former Evart City Manager, Police Chief Zackary Szakacs

The Evart community is mourning the loss of a former leader to COVID-19.

Former city manager and police chief Zackary Szakacs died on November 25th due to complications of COVID-19.

“He was wonderful, he was the most amazing man I’ve ever met in my life,” says Szakacs’s wife Renee.

Szakacs was known around the city of Evart as being a funny, caring and compassionate leader.

Evart City Manager Sarah Dvoracek says, “I never didn’t want to come to work in the morning just because I knew today was going to be an adventure and I was going to learn something new.”

In 2006, Szakacs became the Evart police chief. Then in 2010, he was promoted to city manager until he retired in 2019.

Renee says he took pride in making a difference in his community:

“He just wanted to make the city better for the future generations and the citizens who already live here. Knowing that it was a safe place to come to and raise your family, to move here, it’s a beautiful, beautiful city.”

Szakacs was an activist for community growth, supporting projects like the splash pad, playground and universally accessible kayak launch.

“He was very involved in a lot of our infrastructure projects, really. He was trying to get the city to be proactive instead of reactive in a lot of our maintenance programs,” says Dvoracek.

In 2007, Szakacs hired the current police chief John Beam.

Since then, Beam says his former boss pushed him to be where he is today:

“He was huge on self-development, whether it was in your personal life or professional life. He would also walk around the place saying leaders are readers and readers are leaders.”

Dvoracek says although you won’t see Szakacs’s car driving through downtown Evart, his mark on the community will live on forever.”

“He was just a great, great leader.”

A life celebration will be held when COVID restrictions are lifted. Please honor Szakacs and his legacy, by being safe, and taking the virus seriously.

“My biggest thing is to just take the virus seriously and wear your mask so that this doesn’t happen to your family because it is devastating,” says Renee.