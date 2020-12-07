Painted Turtle Gift Shop in Big Rapids Features Over 100 Artists, Unique Gift Ideas

Many of us are making our lists and checking them twice when it comes to our holiday shopping.

The Painted Turtle Gift Shop in Big Rapids can help you give the gift of cheer!

The shop is home to over 100 different artists unique pieces. Items range from pottery to jewelry, to stuffed animals, making them a one-stop shop for holiday gifts. They are also offering special private shopping experiences on certain dates in December.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Zach Razminas checked things out. Watch the video above to see what cool pieces they found!

To learn more about the Painted Turtle Gift Shop, click here.

To learn more about Big Rapids Artworks, click here.