North Central Michigan College Considers “Fighting Ferrets” Among Others for New Mascot

North Central Michigan University is looking to put a fresh face on the school with a new mascot.

The school surveyed students and faculty, and they’ve managed to narrow it down to eight choices. The grey wolf, bobcats, storm tides, cyclones, voyagers, pirates, sabers, and fighting ferrets are all on the table.

President of the College, Dr. David Roland Finley says they want this mascot to show what their institution is all about. “It’s about a promise of the experience that you’re going to have when you get here,” he said. “Very hands-on, practical–the environment is very important to us, a good work ethic, integrity. All of those things we’re hoping to capture in that selection.”

When they began their search, the college didn’t have any athletics. Since then, they’ve added cross country, downhill skiing, and Esports.