MTM On The Road: Handz On Art Still Open, Offering Take-Home Kits

For those looking to have some fun and get creative, Handz On Art in Traverse City is open!

You can head in, pick out what pottery piece to paint and either paint it there or take it home!

They can provide an at-home kit for you but don’t forget to bring your piece back to them within a week so they can glaze it!

They have some great pottery pieces to choose from for the holidays such as candy dishes, trees and much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at what you can paint.