More Details Released Following Deadly McBain Standoff

We are learning more details about a standoff in McBain that ended with the man who repeatedly shot at police taking his own life.

State police say Dale Dziesinski wrote a 32-page letter about how upset he was with the health care he was getting.

Troopers say Dziesinski also sent threatening letters to the homes of health care workers in the Traverse City area.

The investigation started with those letters, threatening to kill the workers and their families if he did not get the care he was demanding.

The threats also included Dziesinski intending to commit a mass shooting at Munson Hospital.

Sunday morning, state police surrounded his apartment building.

One time when state police tried to approach the building, Dziesinski started shooting at troopers, hitting an armored vehicle.

When state police approached his home around 5 p.m. Sunday, they found Dziesinski took his own life.

No trooper was hurt during the standoff.