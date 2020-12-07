Ludington Fire Chief Retires After 50 Years

After 50 years of service for the Ludington Fire Department, Chief Jerry Funk has decided to retire.

Chief Funk has been with the department for 50 years and for 26 of them he was fire chief.

He planned to retire last June, but when his wife passed away in May he decided to stick around a little longer.

Now he has decided it’s his time to step away, and is now looking back on a great career in the Ludington community.

“You really want to help people, that’s what everyone gets on for, and just try to make the community a little better. It’s just been a great career, I’ve met a lot of great people. We still got a lot of great people on the department,” said Funk.

Chief Funk is excited to spend even more time with his family in retirement.