There’s another change in ownership at a former Leelanau County ski hill.

The Sugar Loaf Resort is changing hands once again.

Previously owned by an out-of-state company called Sweet Bread and investor Jeff Katofsky, Sugar Loaf now has a new name on the deed.

The county administrator confirms the new ownership group is called SPV 45, and the investment firm is based locally in Leland.

There’s no word on any new plans for the long shuttered ski resort.