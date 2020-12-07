Lake County Fire Crews Find Body of Man, Dog Following Travel Trailer Fire

Fire crews say they found the body of a person and dog after a travel trailer fire in Lake County.

Around 11 Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office says firefighters were called to 38th and Nelson Street in Cherry Valley Township.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Team was called in to investigate.

Crews are still working to nail down a cause for the fire and identify the victim.

If you have any information on the fire, Det./LT. Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.