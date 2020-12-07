Judge Rules to Uphold Michigan’s Election Results

A federal judge has ruled to uphold Michigan’s election results following a lawsuit filed by six Republican lawyers to overturn the state’s results.

The ruling came down early Monday morning, confirming Joe Biden would receive Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

The lawsuit was filed by Sidney Powell and five other Republicans.

Powell previously worked with the Trump legal team before the president announced they had cut ties and that she was now working independently.

The lawsuit claimed thousands of votes were either destroyed or switched to Biden.

The judge ruled that those claims were not substantiated by any evidence.