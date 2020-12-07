Healthy Living: Artificial Kidney Replaces Dialysis

More than 740,000 Americans have kidney failure.

Out of those, about 200,000 are eligible for a kidney transplant.

That means more than 500,000 Americans have no other option besides being tied to a dialysis machine for several hours a day three times a week.

Twelve people die each day waiting for a kidney transplant.

Now researchers have developed a device that may have patients saying goodbye to dialysis for good.

Courtney Doyle explains in Healthy Living.

Dr. Fissell is working with Professor Shuvo Roy at UCSF.

If sufficient funding is obtained, they hope to have this device in human clinical trials within two years to help those in kidney failure.

For every person who gets a kidney transplant, five patients did not.