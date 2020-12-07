Georgia Senatorial Candidates Squared Off in Their First Debate for the Run-Off Election

All eyes are on Georgia as the balance of power in the U.S. Senate rests on voters in the peach state.

Three of the four senatorial candidates squared off as they fight for traction with voters before the January 5th run-off election.

Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are defending their seats, and the Republican Senate majority against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Senator Perdue opted out, leaving Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff without an opponent to spar with.

Last night’s heated debate covered everything from the coronavirus pandemic response, to taxes to police reform.

But as runoff voting day approaches, one of the biggest battles facing each candidate is reassuring people that the election is safe and secure. Both parties are working to motivate their bases to make sure they get out and vote for a second time. Many voters saw lines that lasted several hours in November’s general election, making enthusiasm for January 5TH runoff vote significantly lower.