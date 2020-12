Calling all meat lovers today is your day! It’s day 7 of our Free Stuff Frenzy, and we’re giving away a Prime Rib from Ebel’s General Store! This 18 lbs. steak feed 8-10 people and is the perfect dinner option. This delicious steak valued at $225 is going to caller number 4 today!

Tune in to the four to today, Tuesday, December 8, and call in for your chance to win.