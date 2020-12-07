Finding Calm in New & Older Craft Projects at Michaels in Traverse City

Finding a sense of calm and clarity in hands on crafts is one of the best ways to navigate through the pandemic. More people are at home these days and that means some new and older craft projects are popping into view.

Everything from knitting, crocheting to paint by number and even jewelry making are on the table. Plus, people can easily order the supplies on the Michaels website or come into the store for pick up.

To see more about the hobbies and craft making for the whole family check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to Michaels and to see their online classes for the crafts click here.