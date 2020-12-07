East Jordan Receives $300,000 for Sportsman’s Park

Improvements are coming soon to Sportsman’s Park in East Jordan.

The city received a grant for $300,000 as part of the DNR’s Trust Fund grant cycle which they will use towards expanding and developing the park.

It sits in the middle of the city and people frequent it regularly.

With the new additions, there will be more access to recreational activities like kayaking and canoeing.

They also plan to upgrade the bathrooms to be available year-round, and increasing parking availability. Director of Parks and Recreation Robert Crick says they hope the park becomes a central hub for the city.

“Probably one of the most seen parks as far as traffic,” he said. “People stop here for lunch. People stop here to go to the bathroom. People stop here to enjoy the river. The trout farm, unfortunately has been overflooded with water in recent years, but all these small issues we hope to overcome in this general project.”

The city hopes to begin renovations next summer.