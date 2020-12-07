Climate Change Service: November 2020 Warmest on Record

The world just experienced its hottest November on record, while Europe had its warmest fall.

This is according to a report released by the European Union’s Climate Change Service.

Temperatures were most elevated in a large region across northern Europe and Siberia.

In the Arctic Ocean, sea ice was at the second lowest level ever seen in November.

Scientists say globally, November 2020 was close to .8 degrees Celsius above the average temperature set between 1981 and 2010.

Scientists say this trend is concerning and highlights the importance of monitoring the arctic, as it is warming faster than the rest of the world.