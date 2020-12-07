Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department Annual Food Drive

Tis the season of giving.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Scott Shackleton for their annual food drive.

This tradition has been kept alive for 22 years.

Organizers collected donations at Walmart and Pats Food in the Soo this weekend.

“People were ready to donate items even before they were officially set up,” said the Sheriff.

Deputies volunteered their time to help get donations from vehicles if they did not want to get out.

They’re thankful for the good turn out and cooperation from Mother Nature.

All donations will be given to the Sault Ste. Marie Salvation Army.