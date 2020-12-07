California Entering a 3 Week Stay-at-Home Order

Millions of people in California are now under a three week stay-at-home order in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The new order went into effect overnight. It affects areas of Central and Southern California, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Under the order, you are not allowed to gather with anyone besides members in your household. Many businesses will also be forced to close or be reduced in capacity.

“As bad as things are right now, they’re going to get a lot worse, says Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have now surpassed fourteen and a half million along with more than 282,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.