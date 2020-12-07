Boyne City 18-Year-Old Killed in Crash

Charlevoix County deputies are investigating a deadly one-vehicle rollover crash.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to Camp Dagget Road near Reycraft Road in Bay Township around 9:30 Sunday night.

Deputies say an 18-year-old driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times.

His passenger, 18-year-old Olivia Toorman from Boyne City, died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Speed is a factor in this crash and it is still under investigation.