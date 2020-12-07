Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Spacious, Snug Lakeside Leelanau Estate

It’s just a stone’s throw from Leland with stunning views of Lake Leelanau.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson are taking you to a spacious and snug lakeside estate for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

“This is beautiful, northern Lake Leelanau right here in the north end of the lake,” said realtor for Venture Properties Greg Mielczarek. “This is really fantastic property, it’s nestled right in the woods here, just off of. M-22 protected by a bluff and you’ve got wonderful, fantastic views of Lake Leelanau through every room in the house, really.”

Beautiful views and plenty of personal space.

This incredible lakeside home has a great mix of large gathering places and cozy nooks spread throughout all three floors.

“There’s a lot of little places to kind of get away,” he said. “There’s a big great room here and within the great room, there’s a small inglenook so if you wanted to kind of cozy up and enjoy the winter and watch the snowfall around, you feel like you’re in a snow globe and got your own little fireplace there and the breakfast area is probably my favorite feature of the house as well.”

You’ll find more amazing features on the main floor like the enormous kitchen and the lavish master suite.

“Gigantic, huge, high ceilings with automatic shades on them so you don’t have to climb a ladder to open and close them and then also the master closet is where you pass through to get into the master spa suite bathroom full soaking tub, heated floors,” said Mielczarek.

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, there is plenty of space for the whole family.

There is even a special space that is perfect for visiting grandkids or slumber parties.

“Really cool bunk room upstairs, it’ll sleep with small army and then you have every bedroom upstairs,” he said. “There’s four upstairs and each one has its own full bath as well.”

The rec room on the lower level walk-out makes it easy to transition from being out on the water to playing games or movie watching.

The whole house is wired for all of your high tech devices so you can work and play from home easily.

“Sturdy, fantastic, well-built house that just features wood work details and natural elements but also a good mix of some new modern technology as well,” he said.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

