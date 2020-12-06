Michigan State Police Negotiating Surrender of 41-Year-Old McBain Man
Michigan State Police are currently negotiating the surrender of a 41-year-old McBain man who sent threatening letters to health care workers.
According to a stream of tweets from the Michigan State Police, troopers have evacuated the apartment complex where the man lives and have secured a perimeter.
They say that several shots have been heard inside the apartment, but the man is alone.
Neither the troopers nor the man have been injured.