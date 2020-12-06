Judge Orders Audit of Antrim County’s 22 Voter Tabulators

Antrim County is trying to be as transparent as possible about their results in the 2020 election.

Now that 13th Circuit Court judge Elsenheimer has given the green light to a forensic audit of their results, they’re standing back.

Antrim County Deputy Administrator, Jeremy Scott says, “They’re trying to clear up that there is no malfeasance on the actual software and hardware end of it. That there’s nothing going on there that’s tampering with election results. The county itself is confident in the results.”

The plaintiffs of the lawsuit, William Bailey, along with the Allied Security Operations Group is taking the data from the county’s 22 vote tabulators to investigate if it was the software that caused the initial inaccuracies.

Scott says, “There are tapes that are printed out from the tabulator box. That’s actually what the official election results are based upon, but there’s also compact flash cards that are brought back to the county so that we can put them into our election computer. That adds up all the results from all of the precincts and that’s ultimately where the problem happened.”

Now, some are relieved that answers are on the way.

“I do believe that it’s the best process in the country or in the world, actually. But without accountability anything we do— if we don’t have accountability it’s lost and we need to stand up,” said Scott.

Even though the results from the audit won’t affect the outcome of who won the presidency, one of President Trump’s atoners say they should have the results in the next two days.