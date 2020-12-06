Chippewa County Sheriff, Scott Shackleton Team up for 22nd Holiday Food Drive

Tis the season for giving!

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department once again teamed up with Scott Shackleton for their annual food drive.

The event was held today at Walmart and Pat’s Foods in Sault Ste Marie.

The sheriff said people were ready to donate items even before they got set up at 9 a.m.

Deputies volunteered their time to help get donations from vehicles if they did not want to get out.

This is the 22nd year of event, and support was once again very strong.

“I will say this is the best weather we have ever had! Really enjoying today. It is cold, but it’s probably the best food drive we have ever had. The generosity is just amazing!” said Sheriff Mike Bitnar.

All donations will be given to the local Salvation Army chapter.

To donate, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/SaultSteMarie/