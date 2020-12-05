TCPD Arrests 13 Year-Old in Residence Stabbing

On Friday in Traverse City a 13 year-old was arrested for attempted murder.

At about 3:45 p.m on Friday afternoon the Traverse City Police Department responded to a call of distress from a private residence in the 800 Block of Barlow Street.

The woman who called claimed she was stabbed twice in the back and the victim had taken off.

TCPD say shortly after they got the call they were able to locate and arrest the 12 year-old girl.

Traverse City Police Department’s Captain James Bussell says, “One of our officers on patrol noticed a young girl running southbound on Barlow Street near Centre Street with no shoes on. So he had stopped to talk to her and to check her welfare and then the radio call came out and they put two and two together. She was identified as the girl from that house.”

The girl is now at a juvenile detention center.

The Grand Traverse County prosecuting attorney says a decision of whether or not she will be tried as an adult will be made later this week.