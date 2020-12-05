Michigan Officials Report 6,004 New COVID-19 Cases,193 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 6,004 new cases of the coronavirus and 193 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 395,036 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,854 COVID-19 deaths.

However, 145 of the deaths were identified during a vital records review.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of Friday, 197,750 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The CDC says the first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines may not meet expectations.

The agency says their initial shipments may not be enough to fully vaccinate those who are considered top priority.

That group includes health care workers and nursing home residents, which adds up to a total of 24 million people.

Federal officials estimate that about 40 million vaccines would be available if the FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.