Car Crashes Into Traverse City 7-Eleven

On Friday night a vehicle drove through the 7-Eleven on Fourteenth Street in Traverse City.

The Traverse City Police Department says it was a pure accident.

The driver had forgotten to put his vehicle in park and pressed the accelerator instead o the brakes.

One 7-Eleven employee says this isn’t the first time this has happened at this location.

TCPD says that no one was hurt in the crash.

One 7-Eleven employee said, “It was very astonishing, you know what I’m saying? But it happens. We’re just glad that no one got hurt. That’s basically what we care for, is that no one got hurt.”

7-Eleven says they cleaned everything up last night and don’t expect repairs to be made until Monday.