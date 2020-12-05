13th Circuit Court Judge Issues New Order in Antrim County Election Investigation

A new order has been issued in the Antrim County election investigation.

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer of the 13th District Court has issued an order granting plaintiff William Bailey preliminary injunction.

Judge Elsenheimer is also allowing forensic images of Antrim County’s election equipment and other related media to be taken by Bailey.

Prior to the order, officials say the county worked diligently to provide Bailey with immediate access to take the images of the county’s election computer and other media.

Antrim County clerk Sheryl Guy says that transparency in the investigation and in all of their work has always been their top priority.

The process to take the images will begin at the Antrim County building on Saturday.

ASOG will begin taking the forensic images on Sunday with Antrim County clerk Sheryl Guy, Administrator Pete Garwood, and William Bailey in attendance.

It is expected that imaging will take hours, but no timeline has been given for the forensic team’s investigation and results.

This investigation was spurred after initial voting results in the county favored Biden.

Following the closure of the polls on Election Day, the county noticed the voting looked off based on past voting trends.

The unofficial results were then corrected to show President Trump winning the county by more than 2,000 votes.

According to Michigan’s Department of State, the error in reporting unofficial results was because of a user error by the Antrim County clerk that was quickly identified and corrected.

The state also says the error did not affect the way the ballots were actually tabulated and would have been identified in the county canvass before official results were reported even if it had not been identified earlier.

