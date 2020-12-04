Wisconsin Supreme Court Refused Trump Legal Team’s Petition to Overturn Results

President Trump suffered another legal defeat in his fight to stay in office.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to hear a petition Thursday from his legal team to overturn the results of the election from the state.

This comes after Georgia completed its second recount, confirming again President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Biden met virtually with the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Thursday. Biden says they discussed the coronavirus vaccine and Dr. Fauci’s future role with the White House.

“I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents. And I asked him to be chief medical advisor for me as well and be part of the COVID team. What has to be done is we have to make it clear to the American people that the vaccine is safe when that is determined.”

Biden also mentioned he will ask the public to wear masks for 100 days when he takes office.