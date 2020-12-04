Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity Hosts Festival of Dreams Online Auction

The Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity’s Festival of Dreams fundraiser auction has gone virtual!

Their yearly fundraiser is all online, and they’re hoping the community steps up to bid on prizes, with all money going straight back into helping families find housing locally.

Up for grabs this year: a hot air balloon ride, pearls, toys, gifts, and local experiences.

Habitat for Humanity has had to cancel numerous events this year and they’re hoping they can end the year with a bang, and lots of donations. They say it’s more important than ever.

“[In 2020] we have really realized how important it is to have safe and affordable housing and that’s what Habitat does, safe and affordable housing. Every dollar from this event is going to help that in Wexford and Osceola counties,” said director Amy Gibbs.

The auction started Friday and goes through noon on December 12.

To browse and bid go to www.32auctions.com/festivalofdreams2020