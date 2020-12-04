US House Approves Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana at Federal Level

The House of Representatives approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level.

The bill would reverse what supporters called a failed policy of criminalizing marijuana use and take steps to address racial disparities in enforcement of federal drug laws.

Some Republicans called the bill a hollow political gesture, mocking Democrats for bringing up the measure at a time when thousands of Americans are dying from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to move forward.