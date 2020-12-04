Traverse City DDA Creates Program for Local Nonprofits, Restaurants

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is helping give to local organizations while helping area restaurants.

It’s called the Giving Thanks Through Giving Meals campaign.

People were able to order a boxed lunch for those in need at area nonprofits, while restaurants get revenue during their three week dine-in closure period.

One of those nonprofits was Addiction Treatment Services, who received a meal from Good Bowl.

“It’s been a hard year for everybody, particularly folks that are in small businesses and folks that are struggling with addiction in our services,” said ATS PORCH Community Center manager Matthew Zerilli. “It’s just a great little pick-me-up.”

“This has been hard on everyone and I feel like Good Bowl has really reached out as best we can,” said Good Bowl General Manager Shana Sicotte. “We love these community events and taking care of people because that is everything of who we are.”

The program ends on Monday, Dec. 9, and their campaign is now sold out.