Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 Surge Has Arrived

There have now been more than 14 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 267,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Health experts say the post-Thanksgiving case surge has arrived.

Thursday 217,000 positive cases were reported, breaking the single day record just set on Wednesday.

Hospitals across the country are starting to run out of beds.

Prompting some governors to begin considering more restrictions.

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom says stay-at-home orders will go into effect in the coming days where intensive care units are nearing capacity.

“We are, pursuant to the blueprint that we put in some 14 or so weeks ago, pulling that emergency brake,” Newsom says.

As the country prepares for the Food and Drug Administration to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, states are drafting plans to distribute the shot.

But health experts say the vaccines will be here too late to stop the outbreak already happening.