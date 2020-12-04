Police Need Help Finding Men Who Stole From West Branch Walmart

Police need your help finding two people accused of stealing expensive items from the Walmart in West Branch.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says two men tried to push carts out the emergency fire exits at the back of the building shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, setting off alarms.

Deputies say they quickly left in what appears to be a van with as much expensive merchandise as they could carry.

Contact the sheriff’s office at (989) 275-5101 if you have any information about these suspects.