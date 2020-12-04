Northern Michigan Educator Named Michigan’s Principal of the Year

A northern Michigan educator was just named the state’s principal of the year.

Brian Dotson is the principal at Foster Elementary in the Ludington area school district.

The Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association says his actions during the pandemic helped him achieve the honor, including his dedication to sharing “some good news in Ludington” as a way to build community and be positive during the pandemic building closures.

 

 

